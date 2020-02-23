AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,964 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.07% of American Financial Group worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in American Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 296,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,199,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

NYSE AFG opened at $110.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $93.75 and a 52 week high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.88%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

