AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,481 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 145,328 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 482,444 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Western Digital by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 86,587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $66.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Western Digital from to in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock worth $3,193,648 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

