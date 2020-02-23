AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 14,508 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,508 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 185.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $289.85 on Friday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $210.13 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.78.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

