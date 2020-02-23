AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 25,131 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,190 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 25,131 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of F5 Networks worth $12,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 11.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,437 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,291 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,871.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,147 shares of company stock worth $752,322 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Nomura lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.65.

Shares of FFIV opened at $133.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $121.19 and a one year high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

