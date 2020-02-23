AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 279,944 Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 279,944 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sprint were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprint by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 72,068 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 8.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 208,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 16,877 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 311.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 33,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sprint by 7.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Sprint Corp has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on S shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

