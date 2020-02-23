AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 30,449 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,449 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,098,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,785,000 after buying an additional 46,267 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,011,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,224,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 321,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. UBS Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.42.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,885. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $260.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.83 and its 200 day moving average is $235.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.84 and a twelve month high of $334.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

