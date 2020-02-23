AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 37,960 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,079 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 37,960 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 83,438 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,256 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

