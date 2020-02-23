AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 39,565 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,565 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.14% of Arrow Electronics worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $77.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at $23,738,461.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

