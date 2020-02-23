AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 459,939 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,421 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 459,939 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.49 and a beta of 2.43. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

