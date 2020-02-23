AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 49,969 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,969 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in CDW by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,939,000 after buying an additional 161,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $845,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,180 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 82.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,998 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CDW by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 496,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,282,000 after purchasing an additional 99,839 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $133.91 on Friday. CDW has a 1 year low of $90.53 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.49 and its 200-day moving average is $129.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.63.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.