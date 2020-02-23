AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 56,936 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,936 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.15% of Nordstrom worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 60.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.74.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

