AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes $3.92 Million Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Davita by 1,543.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 619,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after buying an additional 581,746 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,538,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,152,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Davita by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 118,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on Davita in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. Davita’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.