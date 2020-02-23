AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes $4.89 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Crown by 862.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 257,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 230,511 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,842,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 4.37%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

