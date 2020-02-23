AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 222,413 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Devon Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Barclays raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of DVN opened at $20.97 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

