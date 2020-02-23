AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,745 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in W W Grainger by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 858.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $303.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $255.09 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.20.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Gabelli raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.82.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

