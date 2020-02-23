AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Trims Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,290 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 953.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $271,141.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $444,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,782.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,739 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,293 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

