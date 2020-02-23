AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Tobam’s 4th Largest Position

Tobam lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 3.0% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tobam owned 0.17% of AutoZone worth $48,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded down $14.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,068.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,291. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $886.95 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,109.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,130.53. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.