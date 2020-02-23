AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Lowered by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,030,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,845,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,169,000 after buying an additional 31,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,068.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $886.95 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,109.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,130.53.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

