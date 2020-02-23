AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,865,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278,541 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.05% of AvalonBay Communities worth $600,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVB opened at $228.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.42 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

