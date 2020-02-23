Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,639 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.48% of Avaya worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 6,401.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,178,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,819,000 after buying an additional 2,144,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Avaya by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 359,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 143,494 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.58. Avaya Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.50 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVYA. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

