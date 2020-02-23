Aventus Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Aventus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and Gatecoin. Aventus has a total market cap of $965,478.00 and approximately $25,184.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aventus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.40 or 0.02963982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00230947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00141867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Ethfinex, OKEx, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.