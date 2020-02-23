Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.78.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,145. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.41.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.