Aviva PLC Acquires 870 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $15,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $115.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.99. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

