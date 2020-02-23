Aviva PLC Buys 1,644 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Equity Residential worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 195.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

NYSE:EQR opened at $87.01 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.14.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $41,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,805 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,529. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

