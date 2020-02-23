Aviva PLC Buys 29,185 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,353,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,185 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $164,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $253.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average is $68.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

