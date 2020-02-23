Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $17,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana stock opened at $369.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. Humana’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.