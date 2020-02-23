Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

NYSE:PSX opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

