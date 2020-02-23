Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,089 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,689,000 after buying an additional 39,435 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,532,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $246.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 4,692 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $1,029,284.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,944 shares of company stock worth $25,628,497. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

