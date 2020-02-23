Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $17,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC opened at $208.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $166.57 and a 1 year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

