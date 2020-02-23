Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $15,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $158.43 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $117.26 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

