Aviva PLC Has $12.84 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 185.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 17.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day moving average is $116.03. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.79.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

