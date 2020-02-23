Aviva PLC Has $12.92 Million Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Allstate by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth $14,672,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $123.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.39. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $92.24 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

