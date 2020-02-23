Aviva PLC Has $13.56 Million Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $30.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.1196 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

