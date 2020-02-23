Aviva PLC Has $13.96 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,731.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 548,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 518,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 606,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,527,000 after purchasing an additional 442,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

