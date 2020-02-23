Aviva PLC Has $13.96 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 730.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $104.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average is $88.97. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

