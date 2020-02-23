Aviva PLC Has $14.60 Million Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Motco grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

