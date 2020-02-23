Aviva PLC Has $14.89 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $204.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.51 and a 200-day moving average of $175.69. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $126.47 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,080. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.