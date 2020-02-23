Aviva PLC Has $15.53 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of AvalonBay Communities worth $15,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

Shares of AVB opened at $228.02 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $191.42 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

