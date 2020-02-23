Aviva PLC Has $17.46 Million Stock Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $17,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 32.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP opened at $57.42 on Friday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 74.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

