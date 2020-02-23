Aviva PLC Has $19.28 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,193,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. DZ Bank cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

DE stock opened at $177.43 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.