Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 862.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230,511 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.19% of Crown worth $18,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 211.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 71.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.