Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dollar General by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

DG opened at $166.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.04. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $167.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

