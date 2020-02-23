Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $673,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 927,326 shares of company stock worth $44,114,979. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

