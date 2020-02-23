Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $17,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $264,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus raised their price target on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $222.80 on Friday. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $156.90 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.38 and its 200 day moving average is $208.55. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.