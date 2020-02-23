Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,399 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Yum China worth $14,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

