Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $51.23 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.