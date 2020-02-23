Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Welltower worth $16,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $37,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $87.11 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.03.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.