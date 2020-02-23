Aviva PLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $31,780,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4,663.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,590,000 after purchasing an additional 209,503 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,653,000 after purchasing an additional 200,750 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2,226.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 150,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 143,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.59.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average of $112.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.