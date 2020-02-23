Aviva PLC Sells 1,153 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $18,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

BIIB opened at $336.71 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

