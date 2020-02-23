Aviva PLC Sells 3,033 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $18,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $187,621,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 60.6% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 583,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,033,000 after purchasing an additional 219,977 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 5,075.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Anthem by 79.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,761,000 after purchasing an additional 165,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.46.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $294.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.